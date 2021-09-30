Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) out runs the tackle of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents square off when the UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. UCF is favored by 16.5 points. The point total is set at 53 for the contest.

Odds for UCF vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total UCF -16.5 53

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in all three games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 53 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.3 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Knights games this season is 67.8, 14.8 points above Saturday's total of 53.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 9.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UCF has one win against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCF's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Knights score 44.7 points per game, 11.4 more than the Midshipmen give up per outing (33.3).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 33.3 points.

The Knights rack up 195.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (357.7).

In games that UCF piles up over 357.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Midshipmen have forced three.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has covered the spread once this year.

This year, the Midshipmen won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Navy's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Midshipmen score 10.0 points per game, 19.0 fewer than the Knights surrender (29.0).

The Midshipmen collect 99.0 fewer yards per game (255.3) than the Knights give up (354.3).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (3).

Season Stats