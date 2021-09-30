Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 25th-ranked run offense will take the field against the No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the fifth-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bruins are favored by 3 points in the contest. The over/under is 55.5 for this matchup.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3 55.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of four times.

Arizona State's games have yet to go over 55.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 15.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 65.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 total in this game is 5.0 points above the 50.5 average total in Sun Devils games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Bruins score 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils give up per contest (16.0).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.0 points.

The Bruins average 428.0 yards per game, 180.5 more yards than the 247.5 the Sun Devils give up per outing.

In games that UCLA churns out more than 247.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has covered the spread one time this year.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Sun Devils rack up 32.5 points per game, 7.2 more than the Bruins allow (25.3).

Arizona State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Sun Devils collect 42.7 more yards per game (437.0) than the Bruins allow per matchup (394.3).

In games that Arizona State piles up over 394.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).

Season Stats