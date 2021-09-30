The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 25th-ranked run offense will take the field against the No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the fifth-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bruins are favored by 3 points in the contest. The over/under is 55.5 for this matchup.
Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-3
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of four times.
- Arizona State's games have yet to go over 55.5 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 15.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 65.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 5.0 points above the 50.5 average total in Sun Devils games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Bruins score 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils give up per contest (16.0).
- UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.0 points.
- The Bruins average 428.0 yards per game, 180.5 more yards than the 247.5 the Sun Devils give up per outing.
- In games that UCLA churns out more than 247.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has covered the spread one time this year.
- Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Sun Devils rack up 32.5 points per game, 7.2 more than the Bruins allow (25.3).
- Arizona State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.
- The Sun Devils collect 42.7 more yards per game (437.0) than the Bruins allow per matchup (394.3).
- In games that Arizona State piles up over 394.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Arizona State
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
16.0
428.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.0
394.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
247.5
3
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
6