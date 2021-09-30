Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) gets past the Oregon State Beavers defense and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Folsom Field. The point total is 51.

Odds for USC vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total USC -7.5 51

Over/Under Insights

USC's games this season have gone over 51 points three of four times.

Colorado and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 59.5, 8.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The 51 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

Thus far this season USC has two wins against the spread.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).

USC's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Trojans put up 32.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (20.5).

USC is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Trojans average 69.5 more yards per game (425.5) than the Buffaloes give up per outing (356.0).

In games that USC churns out more than 356.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has covered the spread one time this season.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Buffaloes put up 13.2 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Trojans surrender (27.0).

The Buffaloes collect 239.0 yards per game, 152.3 fewer yards than the 391.3 the Trojans allow.

The Buffaloes have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have eight takeaways .

