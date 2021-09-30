The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the UTEP Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for UTEP vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTEP
-5.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 48.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 48.5 points in all four opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.3 points under the 56.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 7.0 points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Miners have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Miners rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Monarchs allow (32.3).
- The Miners rack up 401.0 yards per game, 86.0 more yards than the 315.0 the Monarchs give up per matchup.
- In games that UTEP amasses more than 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- So far this season Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Monarchs average just 2.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Miners surrender (24.5).
- Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.
- The Monarchs collect 51.5 more yards per game (369.5) than the Miners allow (318.0).
- Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 318.0 yards.
- This year the Monarchs have turned the ball over six times, while the Miners have forced 6 turnovers.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Old Dominion
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.3
401.0
Avg. Total Yards
369.5
318.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.0
10
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
3