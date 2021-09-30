UTEP vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the UTEP Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTEP vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -5.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 48.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 48.5 points in all four opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.3 points under the 56.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 7.0 points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Miners have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Miners rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Monarchs allow (32.3).

The Miners rack up 401.0 yards per game, 86.0 more yards than the 315.0 the Monarchs give up per matchup.

In games that UTEP amasses more than 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

So far this season Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Monarchs average just 2.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Miners surrender (24.5).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Monarchs collect 51.5 more yards per game (369.5) than the Miners allow (318.0).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 318.0 yards.

This year the Monarchs have turned the ball over six times, while the Miners have forced 6 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats