The UNLV Rebels (0-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an overwhelming 21-point underdog. The over/under is set at 56.5 points for the game.

Odds for UTSA vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -21 56.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points just twice this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 0.2 points higher than the combined 56.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 57.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.8 more than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 61.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UTSA is undefeated against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Roadrunners rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (37.3) than the Rebels allow (39.5).

The Roadrunners collect 443.8 yards per game, 28.0 fewer yards than the 471.8 the Rebels give up per matchup.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Rebels have forced (6).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 21 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Rebels score just 1.2 more points per game (19.0) than the Roadrunners give up (17.8).

When UNLV puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels rack up just 19.5 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (283.8).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses more than 283.8 yards.

This year the Rebels have four turnovers, three fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (7).

