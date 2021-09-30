Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-5) are heavy 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3). The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -14.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Vanderbilt and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points just twice this year.

UConn's games have gone over 51.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 24.8 points higher than the combined 26.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 78.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 26.9 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Commodores and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2021, 0.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Commodores average 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies give up (41.6).

The Commodores average 179.3 fewer yards per game (284.5), than the Huskies give up per matchup (463.8).

The Commodores have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Vanderbilt at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UConn has two wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Huskies average 14.2 points per game, 22.6 fewer than the Commodores surrender (36.8).

The Huskies average 219.6 yards per game, 208.7 fewer yards than the 428.3 the Commodores give up.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Commodores' takeaways (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats