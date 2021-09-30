Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Truist Field. Louisville is a 6.5-point underdog. The total is 61.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -6.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have not yet scored more than 61.5 points in a game this year.

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.6 points per game average.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 63.5 points, two more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Demon Deacons rack up 38.8 points per game, 12.8 more than the Cardinals surrender per contest (26).

Wake Forest is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 430.5 yards per game, just 12.2 more than the 418.3 the Cardinals allow per contest.

In games that Wake Forest piles up over 418.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Louisville has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Cardinals average 31.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Demon Deacons allow (14.3).

When Louisville scores more than 14.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 65.2 more yards per game (423) than the Demon Deacons give up (357.8).

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 357.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats