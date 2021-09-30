Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Washington Football Team (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The total has been set at 48 points for this game.

Odds for Washington vs. Falcons

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 48

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined for 48 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 9.7 points higher than the combined 38.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 14 points fewer than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 44.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.2 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Football Team rack up nine fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons allow (31.3).

The Football Team collect 55 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons give up per matchup (373.7).

The Football Team have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread one time this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons average 14.7 fewer points per game (16) than the Football Team give up (30.7).

The Falcons rack up 301.3 yards per game, 130.7 fewer yards than the 432 the Football Team allow.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (2).

Home and road insights

At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 48.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48).

This season, Football Team away games average 45.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

