Pac-12 foes meet when the Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 2.5 points. The game's point total is set at 57.5.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -2.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points just two times this season.

Washington has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.7 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 64.1 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 6.3 points higher than the 51.2 average total in Huskies games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Beavers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Beavers average 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies give up (17.8).

Oregon State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.8 points.

The Beavers average 137.5 more yards per game (473.5) than the Huskies give up per outing (336.0).

Oregon State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 336.0 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Huskies average 4.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Beavers allow (21.0).

When Washington records more than 21.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Huskies rack up 20.0 more yards per game (389.5) than the Beavers allow (369.5).

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (9).

