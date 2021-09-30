Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) will put their 25th-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 20 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Mountaineers are favored by 7 points in the game. The over/under is set at 56 points for the contest.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -7 56

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

So far this season, 75% of Texas Tech's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.3, is 15.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Mountaineers average 32.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per outing the Red Raiders allow.

The Mountaineers average just 12.3 fewer yards per game (365.5) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (377.8).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (6).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this season.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Red Raiders score 22.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Mountaineers allow (16.8).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Red Raiders average 460.8 yards per game, 152.5 more yards than the 308.3 the Mountaineers give up.

When Texas Tech churns out over 308.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (8 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats