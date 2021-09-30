Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium. An over/under of 59.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points only two times this year.

Buffalo's games have gone over 59.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Broncos rack up three more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls allow (24.3).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Broncos collect 24.5 more yards per game (397) than the Bulls allow per contest (372.5).

When Western Michigan piles up more than 372.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Bulls have forced (5).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

So far this season Buffalo has one win against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulls average 10.2 more points per game (33) than the Broncos allow (22.8).

Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Bulls average 408.3 yards per game, 104 more yards than the 304.3 the Broncos give up.

In games that Buffalo churns out over 304.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bulls have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have seven takeaways .

Season Stats