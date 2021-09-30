Big Ten rivals square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 2 points. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-2
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more just one time this season.
- Michigan's games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 59.3 points per game average.
- The 33.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 49 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 54.9 points, 11.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in three chances).
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Badgers rack up 7.2 more points per game (19) than the Wolverines give up (11.8).
- When Wisconsin records more than 11.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Badgers average 399 yards per game, 94.2 more yards than the 304.8 the Wolverines allow per contest.
- In games that Wisconsin picks up over 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (3).
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Michigan's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Badgers allow (21.3).
- When Michigan records more than 21.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines average 244.5 more yards per game (454.8) than the Badgers allow (210.3).
- In games that Michigan totals more than 210.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Michigan
19
Avg. Points Scored
40.3
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11.8
399
Avg. Total Yards
454.8
210.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.8
9
Giveaways
0
2
Takeaways
3