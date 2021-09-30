Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) tosss the ball to running back Chez Mellusi (6) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211848djp

Big Ten rivals square off when the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 2 points. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -2 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more just one time this season.

Michigan's games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 59.3 points per game average.

The 33.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 49 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 54.9 points, 11.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in three chances).

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Badgers rack up 7.2 more points per game (19) than the Wolverines give up (11.8).

When Wisconsin records more than 11.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Badgers average 399 yards per game, 94.2 more yards than the 304.8 the Wolverines allow per contest.

In games that Wisconsin picks up over 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (3).

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Badgers allow (21.3).

When Michigan records more than 21.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines average 244.5 more yards per game (454.8) than the Badgers allow (210.3).

In games that Michigan totals more than 210.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .

Season Stats