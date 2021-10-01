Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) and the first-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 11.5 points in the game. A 45.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Air Force vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -11.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have combined for 45.5 points or more only once this year.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.5 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 49.3, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 7.5 points below the 53.0 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Falcons average 9.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Lobos surrender (24.0).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons collect 118.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Lobos allow per outing (326.3).

When Air Force picks up over 326.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this year New Mexico is winless against the spread.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Lobos average just 0.2 more points per game (18.5) than the Falcons surrender (18.3).

When New Mexico puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos average only 18.8 more yards per game (319.3) than the Falcons give up (300.5).

When New Mexico piles up more than 300.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Season Stats