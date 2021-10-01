Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ole Miss is a 14.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 79 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -14.5 79

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have not yet scored more than 79 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Saturday's over/under is 20.2 points lower than the two team's combined 99.2 points per game average.

The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 40.8 fewer than the 79 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 18.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Crimson Tide put up 46.5 points per game, 25.8 more than the Rebels allow per matchup (20.7).

Alabama is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 463.8 yards per game, 119.1 more yards than the 344.7 the Rebels allow per matchup.

Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 344.7 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have two turnovers, three fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread every time so far this season.

The Rebels put up 35.2 more points per game (52.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (17.5).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rebels rack up 351.8 more yards per game (635.3) than the Crimson Tide allow (283.5).

When Ole Miss totals over 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Rebels have two turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats