The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ole Miss is a 14.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 79 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-14.5
79
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have not yet scored more than 79 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.2 points lower than the two team's combined 99.2 points per game average.
- The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 40.8 fewer than the 79 over/under in this contest.
- Crimson Tide games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 18.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 46.5 points per game, 25.8 more than the Rebels allow per matchup (20.7).
- Alabama is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 463.8 yards per game, 119.1 more yards than the 344.7 the Rebels allow per matchup.
- Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 344.7 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have two turnovers, three fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has covered the spread every time so far this season.
- The Rebels put up 35.2 more points per game (52.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (17.5).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 351.8 more yards per game (635.3) than the Crimson Tide allow (283.5).
- When Ole Miss totals over 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season the Rebels have two turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Ole Miss
46.5
Avg. Points Scored
52.7
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
463.8
Avg. Total Yards
635.3
283.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
2
Giveaways
2
7
Takeaways
5