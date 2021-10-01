Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium. The game has an over/under of 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -10 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more just one time this year.

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 50.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 1.8 points under the 57.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 3.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Mountaineers score 3.5 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Panthers give up (36.3).

The Mountaineers rack up 61.8 more yards per game (476.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (414.5).

In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 414.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has covered the spread two times this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Georgia State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

This season the Panthers put up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Mountaineers allow (21.0).

The Panthers average 43.7 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Mountaineers give up (361.0).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.0 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats