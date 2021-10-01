The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium. The game has an over/under of 55.5.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
-10
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more just one time this year.
- Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 50.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 1.8 points under the 57.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 3.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Mountaineers score 3.5 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Panthers give up (36.3).
- The Mountaineers rack up 61.8 more yards per game (476.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (414.5).
- In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 414.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).
- Georgia State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).
- This season the Panthers put up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Mountaineers allow (21.0).
- The Panthers average 43.7 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Mountaineers give up (361.0).
- Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.0 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Georgia State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
476.3
Avg. Total Yards
317.3
361.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.5
5
Giveaways
6
4
Takeaways
3