The Army Black Knights (4-0) are 9-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3). The game has a point total of 47.5.

Odds for Army vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Army -9 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of four games this season.

Ball State's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 52 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.0, 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 8.3 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

So far this season Army has two wins against the spread.

The Black Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.

Army's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Black Knights rack up 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (33.0).

When Army records more than 33.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Black Knights collect 23.0 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals allow per outing (438.0).

This year, the Black Knights have one turnover, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (2).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State is winless against the spread this season.

This year, the Cardinals are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Cardinals put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Black Knights surrender (19.0).

The Cardinals average 317.8 yards per game, 40.0 more yards than the 277.8 the Black Knights allow.

When Ball State picks up more than 277.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats