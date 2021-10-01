The Army Black Knights (4-0) are 9-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3). The game has a point total of 47.5.
Odds for Army vs. Ball State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Army
-9
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of four games this season.
- Ball State's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.0, 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 8.3 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- So far this season Army has two wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
- Army's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights rack up 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (33.0).
- When Army records more than 33.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Black Knights collect 23.0 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals allow per outing (438.0).
- This year, the Black Knights have one turnover, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (2).
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State is winless against the spread this season.
- This year, the Cardinals are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Ball State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Cardinals put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Black Knights surrender (19.0).
- The Cardinals average 317.8 yards per game, 40.0 more yards than the 277.8 the Black Knights allow.
- When Ball State picks up more than 277.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Ball State
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.0
415.0
Avg. Total Yards
317.8
277.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438.0
1
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
2