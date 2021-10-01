The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. The game has a point total set at 59.
Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-6.5
59
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points just two times this season.
- Nevada's games have gone over 59 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 62.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.0 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59 over/under in this game is 5.7 points above the 53.3 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Boise State is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Broncos average 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (21.7).
- Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Broncos collect 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (337.0).
- Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 337.0 yards.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (3).
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has covered the spread two times this season.
- Nevada's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Wolf Pack score 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos allow (18.3).
- When Nevada scores more than 18.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos give up per contest (420.0).
- This year the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Nevada
33.0
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
430.0
420.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.0
5
Giveaways
2
12
Takeaways
3