Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. The game has a point total set at 59.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -6.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points just two times this season.

Nevada's games have gone over 59 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.0 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 over/under in this game is 5.7 points above the 53.3 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 3-1-0 this year.

The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Broncos average 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (21.7).

Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Broncos collect 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (337.0).

Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 337.0 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has covered the spread two times this season.

Nevada's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Wolf Pack score 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos allow (18.3).

When Nevada scores more than 18.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos give up per contest (420.0).

This year the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats