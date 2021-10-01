Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-2) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as an overwhelming 16.5-point underdog. The point total is 47 for the contest.

Odds for Bills vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Total Bills -16.5 47

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Houston's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 6.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is seven points above the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 0.2 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has covered the spread twice this year.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills rack up six more points per game (31.3) than the Texans give up (25.3).

When Buffalo puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bills collect only three more yards per game (388.7), than the Texans give up per contest (385.7).

This year, the Bills have three turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (5).

Texans stats and trends

So far this season Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Texans average 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills give up (14.7).

When Houston scores more than 14.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans collect 62 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow (252.7).

In games that Houston piles up over 252.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

Bills home games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Texans away games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

