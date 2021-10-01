Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) on Friday, October 1, 2021 as a 9.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 63.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total BYU -9.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 63.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 4.0 points higher than the combined 59.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.4 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Friday's total.

The 60.5 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

So far this season BYU has two wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Cougars rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Aggies give up (29.8).

The Cougars rack up 78.0 fewer yards per game (385.0) than the Aggies allow per matchup (463.0).

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have six takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Aggies have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Aggies put up 12.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars give up (19.3).

When Utah State puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 143.5 more yards per game (533.3) than the Cougars allow per contest (389.8).

In games that Utah State churns out over 389.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aggies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats