Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The point total is set at 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cal vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cal -7.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in three of four games this season.

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.1 points fewer than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 48.9, 3.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52 .

The 61.4 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

So far this season Cal has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears average 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per matchup the Cougars give up.

Cal is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.8 points.

The Golden Bears collect 26.5 more yards per game (440.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (414.3).

When Cal amasses over 414.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

So far this season Washington State has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Cougars put up 23.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Golden Bears allow (29.3).

The Cougars collect 61.2 fewer yards per game (354.8) than the Golden Bears give up (416.0).

The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats