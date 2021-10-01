Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) comes off the field after tumbling out of bounds on a run in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. Chicago is just a 2.5-point favorite in the contest. The total is 42 points for this game.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Favorite Spread Total Bears -2.5 42

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points only one time this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.4 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 15.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bears games this season is 45.3, 3.3 points more than Sunday's total of 42.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bears score 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions surrender (31.7).

The Bears collect 192.3 fewer yards per game (191.7) than the Lions give up per outing (384).

The Bears have three giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

So far this year Detroit has two wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Lions rack up 22.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Bears give up (25.7).

The Lions rack up only 2.3 more yards per game (353) than the Bears allow per contest (350.7).

The Lions have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Bears home games average 44.5 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (42).

This season, Lions away games average 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).

