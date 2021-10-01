Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates after taking a knee to run the clock out on a win in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The point total is set at 50.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -1.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.3, is 27.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games this season feature an average total of 50.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Bearcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Bearcats rack up 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (23.3).

Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Bearcats rack up 56.0 more yards per game (420.3) than the Fighting Irish allow per outing (364.3).

In games that Cincinnati totals over 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Notre Dame has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 35.3 points per game, 20.3 more than the Bearcats surrender (15.0).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.0 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 67.6 more yards per game (366.3) than the Bearcats give up per outing (298.7).

In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats