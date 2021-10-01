Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes the game in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) are touchdown underdogs as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The total has been set at 46 points for this game.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -7 46

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 46 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 5.6 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.3 points lower than the 48.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 44.7, 1.3 points fewer than Thursday's total of 46.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Bengals rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Jaguars allow (30.3).

The Bengals rack up 124 fewer yards per game (294) than the Jaguars give up per outing (418).

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Jaguars put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals give up (18).

When Jacksonville scores more than 18 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars collect just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals give up per outing (317).

In games that Jacksonville picks up over 317 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (4).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.5 points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (46).

Jaguars away games this season average 45.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

