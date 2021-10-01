Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) talks to an official during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites at home at Memorial Stadium against the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Both squads feature tough defenses, with the Tigers fifth in points per game allowed, and the Eagles 23rd. The contest's point total is 46.

Odds for Clemson vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -14.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points just two times this year.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 17.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 17.7 points above the 28.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 51.9, 5.9 points more than Saturday's total of 46.

The 46-point over/under for this game is 10.8 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Tigers average 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles surrender (16.3).

When Clemson records more than 16.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Tigers average only 7.0 more yards per game (295.5) than the Eagles give up per contest (288.5).

The Tigers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles rack up 41.3 points per game, 29.3 more than the Tigers surrender (12.0).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 12.0 points.

The Eagles average 120.3 more yards per game (416.8) than the Tigers give up per contest (296.5).

In games that Boston College churns out more than 296.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Season Stats