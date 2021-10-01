Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) are just 2-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. An over/under of 52 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Browns -2 52

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points only two times this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 57.7 points per game average.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are six fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Thus far this season Cleveland has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Browns put up just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrender (26).

Cleveland is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26 points.

The Browns rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (410) than the Vikings allow per contest (409.7).

Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 409.7 yards.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has covered the spread two times this season.

The Vikings have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Vikings average nine more points per game (29) than the Browns surrender (20).

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20 points.

The Vikings rack up 176.3 more yards per game (425) than the Browns allow per contest (248.7).

In games that Minnesota amasses more than 248.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Vikings have one turnover, one fewer than the Browns have takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

This season, Vikings home games average 54.0 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (52).

This season, Browns away games average 54.5 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.