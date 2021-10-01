Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina is favored by 34.5 points. The over/under is set at 57 points for the outing.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -34.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 57 points or more just one time this year.

UL Monroe's games have yet to go over 57 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Chanticleers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 34.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Chanticleers average 22.8 more points per game (45.5) than the Warhawks give up (22.7).

Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Chanticleers collect 518.0 yards per game, 112.3 more yards than the 405.7 the Warhawks give up per outing.

When Coastal Carolina churns out more than 405.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Warhawks have forced (7).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

So far this year UL Monroe has two wins against the spread.

UL Monroe's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The Warhawks score just 1.0 more point per game (17.0) than the Chanticleers surrender (16.0).

The Warhawks average 94.8 fewer yards per game (209.0) than the Chanticleers give up per outing (303.8).

This season the Warhawks have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).

Season Stats