Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The top team in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (2-1), are 4.5-point favorites against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 52 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4.5 52

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points just two times this year.

Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in a game this season.

Sunday's total is one point lower than the two team's combined 53 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 19 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is undefeated against the spread this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Cowboys average 20 more points per game (30) than the Panthers surrender (10).

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 10 points.

The Cowboys average 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (191).

In games that Dallas picks up more than 191 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cowboys have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 3-0-0 this year.

Carolina's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

This season the Panthers rack up per game (23) than the Cowboys allow (23).

Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.

The Panthers collect just 11.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Cowboys give up (402).

This year the Panthers have two turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Panthers away games this season average 43.0 total points, 9.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.