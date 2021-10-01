\Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is just 1-point favorite in the contest. The point total is set at 44.5 for the contest.

Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -1 44.5

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 44.5 points in a game this year.

Baltimore's games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.6, is 8.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 37 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 42.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is undefeated against the spread this year.

This season, the Broncos have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Denver's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Broncos average three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens surrender (28.3).

The Broncos collect just 6.4 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Ravens allow per outing (393.7).

In games that Denver amasses more than 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread once this season.

The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Ravens score 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos allow (8.7).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 8.7 points.

The Ravens collect 203 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos allow per matchup (221.7).

In games that Baltimore totals over 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point favorites or more.

This season, Broncos home games average 41.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point underdogs or more.

This season, Ravens away games average 50.5 points, 6.0 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

