Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -1.5 60

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have scored at least 60 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 54.6, 5.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .

The 60 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

So far this year Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Huskies put up 29.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (24.5).

Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.

The Huskies collect just 17.2 fewer yards per game (389.8) than the Eagles allow per outing (407.0).

In games that Northern Illinois piles up over 407.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northern Illinois at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Eagles average just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies surrender (37.0).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.0 points.

The Eagles average 377.0 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Huskies allow.

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 430.0 yards.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Huskies' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats