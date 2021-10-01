Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Illinois
-1.5
60
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois and its opponents have scored at least 60 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 1.5 points lower than the 61.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 54.6, 5.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .
- The 60 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- So far this year Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Huskies put up 29.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (24.5).
- Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.
- The Huskies collect just 17.2 fewer yards per game (389.8) than the Eagles allow per outing (407.0).
- In games that Northern Illinois piles up over 407.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Eagles average just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies surrender (37.0).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.0 points.
- The Eagles average 377.0 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Huskies allow.
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 430.0 yards.
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Huskies' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
29.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.8
37.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
389.8
Avg. Total Yards
377.0
430.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.0
7
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
6