Oddsmakers heavily favor the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Florida International Panthers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5.
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida Atlantic
-10.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points only once this season.
- Florida International's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Owls games this season is 51.6, 0.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 55.0 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Owls score 3.5 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Panthers give up (29.5).
- Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.
- The Owls average 415.0 yards per game, 37.5 fewer yards than the 452.5 the Panthers give up per outing.
- In games that Florida Atlantic picks up over 452.5 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Florida International has covered the spread once this season.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Florida International's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Panthers put up 6.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Owls give up (21.5).
- Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Panthers average 28.5 more yards per game (419.3) than the Owls allow (390.8).
- When Florida International picks up more than 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|Florida International
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
415.0
Avg. Total Yards
419.3
390.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
452.5
6
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
3