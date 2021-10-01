Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) runs through the tackle of Air Force Falcons cornerback David Eure (33) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Florida International Panthers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -10.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points only once this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Owls games this season is 51.6, 0.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 55.0 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Owls score 3.5 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Panthers give up (29.5).

Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Owls average 415.0 yards per game, 37.5 fewer yards than the 452.5 the Panthers give up per outing.

In games that Florida Atlantic picks up over 452.5 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread once this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Florida International's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Panthers put up 6.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Owls give up (21.5).

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.5 points.

The Panthers average 28.5 more yards per game (419.3) than the Owls allow (390.8).

When Florida International picks up more than 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats