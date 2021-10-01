Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen gets ready to throw his visor after a frustrating moment during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Flgai 092521 Ufvs Tennesseefb 48a

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the third-ranked rushing attack will take on the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 21st-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gators are favored by 7.5 points in the contest. The total is 55 points for this matchup.

Odds for Florida vs. Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida -7.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points only two times this year.

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 12.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida has two wins against the spread.

The Gators have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Gators average 36.0 points per game, 18.2 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (17.8).

Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.8 points.

The Gators average 540.8 yards per game, 280.8 more yards than the 260.0 the Wildcats give up per outing.

In games that Florida amasses more than 260.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over six times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (2).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Wildcats average 11.2 more points per game (31.0) than the Gators surrender (19.8).

When Kentucky records more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats average 94.5 more yards per game (440.3) than the Gators give up per outing (345.8).

In games that Kentucky picks up over 345.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats