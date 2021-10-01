Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Andrew Parchment (7) scores a touchdown. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville 009

The Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The over/under is set at 51 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida State vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -5.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points just twice this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 51 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Seminoles games this season feature an average total of 59.1 points, a number 8.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 50.5 average total in Orange games this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Seminoles are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Seminoles rack up 5.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Orange allow (17.8).

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.8 points.

The Seminoles rack up 386.8 yards per game, 125.5 more yards than the 261.3 the Orange give up per contest.

When Florida State piles up over 261.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 11 times, eight more than the Orange's takeaways (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida State at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the Orange average just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Seminoles give up (31.8).

The Orange collect 392.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 415.0 the Seminoles give up.

This year the Orange have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats