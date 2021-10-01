Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) stands on the field during a timeout against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . The over/under is set at 64.5 for the outing.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -10.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in three of five games this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70, is 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10.5 points more than the 54 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 61.5 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Bulldogs put up 42.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per outing (32.4).

When Fresno State scores more than 32.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 522.4 yards per game, 98.6 more yards than the 423.8 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.

In games that Fresno State picks up more than 423.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have nine giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 10 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

So far this year Hawaii has two wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Rainbow Warriors score 6.4 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs give up (21.6).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 431.4 yards per game, 118.0 more yards than the 313.4 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that Hawaii totals more than 313.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats