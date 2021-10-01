Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) fights off a tackle from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (13) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 11th-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 12th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Razorbacks are heavy, 18-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -18 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of four games this season.

Arkansas' games have gone over 49.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.8 points per game, 28.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 20.3 points per game, 29.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 18 points or more.

Georgia has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 27.5 more points per game (42) than the Razorbacks give up (14.5).

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 187.2 more yards per game (454.5) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (267.3).

When Georgia totals more than 267.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' four games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up 30.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bulldogs allow (5.8).

Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 5.8 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 294.7 more yards per game (480) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (185.3).

When Arkansas piles up over 185.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Razorbacks have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (9).

Season Stats