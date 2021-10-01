Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Sun Belt foes when the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Arkansas State is a 1.5-point underdogs. The game's point total is set at 66.

Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Southern -1.5 66

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 66 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 17.7 points higher than the combined 48.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points fewer than the 76.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 51.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 62.7 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

So far this year Georgia Southern has one win against the spread.

Georgia Southern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles score 25.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Red Wolves allow (42.3).

The Eagles collect 209.0 fewer yards per game (360.8) than the Red Wolves allow per outing (569.8).

The Eagles have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Red Wolves put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 34.0 the Eagles allow.

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.0 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 455.0 yards per game, 39.8 fewer yards than the 494.8 the Eagles give up.

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 494.8 yards.

This year the Red Wolves have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).

Season Stats