The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The contest has a point total set at 45.5.

Odds for Packers vs. Steelers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Packers -6.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 45.5 points only twice this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 39.4 points per game, 6.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.2 points lower than the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Steelers games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Thus far this season Green Bay has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Packers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22 points.

The Packers rack up 53 fewer yards per game (301.7) than the Steelers give up per matchup (354.7).

The Packers have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Thus far this season Pittsburgh has one win against the spread.

This season, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

This year the Steelers score 11 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Packers give up (27.7).

The Steelers collect just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers give up per outing (321.3).

When Pittsburgh totals more than 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Steelers have three giveaways this season, while the Packers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

Packers home games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Steelers away games this season average 48.0 total points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

