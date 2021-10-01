The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The contest has a point total set at 45.5.
Odds for Packers vs. Steelers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Packers
-6.5
45.5
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 45.5 points only twice this season.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 39.4 points per game, 6.1 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.2 points lower than the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Steelers games this season.
Packers stats and trends
- Thus far this season Green Bay has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Packers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).
- Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22 points.
- The Packers rack up 53 fewer yards per game (301.7) than the Steelers give up per matchup (354.7).
- The Packers have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Thus far this season Pittsburgh has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- This year the Steelers score 11 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Packers give up (27.7).
- The Steelers collect just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers give up per outing (321.3).
- When Pittsburgh totals more than 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Steelers have three giveaways this season, while the Packers have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
- Packers home games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
- Steelers away games this season average 48.0 total points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
