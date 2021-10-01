Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) loses control of the ball while being sacked during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Charlotte 49ers (3-1). A total of 54 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -10.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points only twice this year.

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, four less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 54-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (20) than the 49ers surrender (24.3).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Fighting Illini average 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the 49ers give up per matchup (433.3).

This year, the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times, while the 49ers have forced five.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The 49ers average 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini give up (26.8).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.8 points.

The 49ers collect just 1.4 fewer yards per game (446.8) than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (448.2).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 448.2 yards.

This season the 49ers have four turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (8).

Season Stats