Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both teams have tough defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. The game has an over/under of 47.5 points.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -3 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 47.5 points in a game this season.

So far this season, 75% of Maryland's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 18.6 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 25.3 points per game, 22.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 61.0 points, 13.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Iowa's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Hawkeyes average 28.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Terrapins allow per contest (14.3).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 14.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 293.0 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 316.0 the Terrapins give up per contest.

This year, the Hawkeyes have four turnovers, three fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-1-0 this season.

The Terrapins covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Terrapins put up 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.0).

When Maryland records more than 11.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins collect 519.3 yards per game, 247.8 more yards than the 271.5 the Hawkeyes give up.

When Maryland picks up over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats