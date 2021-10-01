The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both teams have tough defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. The game has an over/under of 47.5 points.
Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-3
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 47.5 points in a game this season.
- So far this season, 75% of Maryland's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 18.6 points above Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 25.3 points per game, 22.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 61.0 points, 13.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Iowa's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Hawkeyes average 28.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Terrapins allow per contest (14.3).
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 14.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 293.0 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 316.0 the Terrapins give up per contest.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have four turnovers, three fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-1-0 this season.
- The Terrapins covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Terrapins put up 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.0).
- When Maryland records more than 11.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 519.3 yards per game, 247.8 more yards than the 271.5 the Hawkeyes give up.
- When Maryland picks up over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Maryland
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
11.0
Avg. Points Allowed
14.3
293.0
Avg. Total Yards
519.3
271.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.0
4
Giveaways
4
9
Takeaways
7