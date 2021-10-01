Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Joe Scates (9) is unable to catch a pass in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at Jack Trice Stadium. Kansas is a 34-point underdog. An over/under of 56.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -34 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points or more only once this year.

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.8 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 48.0, 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .

The 52.8 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread once this year.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cyclones score 27.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (40.0).

The Cyclones collect 65.0 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Jayhawks give up per outing (476.5).

In games that Iowa State amasses more than 476.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (5).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this season.

Kansas' games this year have hit the over in all three opportunities.

The Jayhawks average just 2.0 more points per game (19.8) than the Cyclones give up (17.8).

When Kansas puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jayhawks collect 338.3 yards per game, 123.3 more yards than the 215.0 the Cyclones allow.

When Kansas picks up more than 215.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Jayhawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Cyclones have takeaways (4).

Season Stats