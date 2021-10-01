Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2). The over/under for the contest is set at 54.5.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7 54.5

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 53 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chiefs games have an average total of 54.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

So far this year Kansas City is winless against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Chiefs average 30.7 points per game, 9.4 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (21.3).

Kansas City is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Chiefs rack up 97.7 more yards per game (413) than the Eagles give up per contest (315.3).

When Kansas City totals over 315.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread one time this year.

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Eagles average 10.4 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Chiefs surrender (31.7).

The Eagles average 53.7 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (430).

This season the Eagles have two turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

The average total in Eagles home games this season is 49.0 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

