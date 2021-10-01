Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis speaks with quarterback Dustin Crum (7) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Dix Stadium. Bowling Green is a 16.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 55.5.

Odds for Kent State vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -16.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more only one time this year.

Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 55.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 15.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.0 points more than the 49.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 10.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 5.1 points above the 50.4 average total in Falcons games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.

The Golden Flashes put up 3.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Falcons allow (20.0).

The Golden Flashes average 439.0 yards per game, 117.0 more yards than the 322.0 the Falcons give up per matchup.

When Kent State piles up over 322.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's four games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this season have not gone over any of four set point totals.

The Falcons score 16.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up (29.5).

The Falcons average 189.0 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (455.8).

The Falcons have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats