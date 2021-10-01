The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Dix Stadium. Bowling Green is a 16.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 55.5.
Odds for Kent State vs. Bowling Green
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-16.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more only one time this year.
- Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 55.5 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 15.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.0 points more than the 49.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 10.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 5.1 points above the 50.4 average total in Falcons games this season.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Golden Flashes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Kent State's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.
- The Golden Flashes put up 3.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Falcons allow (20.0).
- The Golden Flashes average 439.0 yards per game, 117.0 more yards than the 322.0 the Falcons give up per matchup.
- When Kent State piles up over 322.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- In Bowling Green's four games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Falcons have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
- Bowling Green's games this season have not gone over any of four set point totals.
- The Falcons score 16.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up (29.5).
- The Falcons average 189.0 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (455.8).
- The Falcons have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.3
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.0
439.0
Avg. Total Yards
266.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
322.0
4
Giveaways
5
12
Takeaways
8