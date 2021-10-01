Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 52 points.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3 52

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, eight fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chargers and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's total.

The 52 total in this game is 4.7 points higher than the 47.3 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Chargers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Chargers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).

The Chargers average 39 more yards per game (394.7) than the Raiders give up per outing (355.7).

In games that Los Angeles totals over 355.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Raiders have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Raiders score 10 more points per game (30) than the Chargers surrender (20).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20 points.

The Raiders rack up 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.7).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 371.7 yards.

The Raiders have two giveaways this season, while the Chargers have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.

Chargers home games this season average 55.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (52).

Raiders away games this season average 46.5 total points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

