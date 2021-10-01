Oddsmakers project the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 52 points.
Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chargers
-3
52
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
- Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, eight fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Chargers and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's total.
- The 52 total in this game is 4.7 points higher than the 47.3 average total in Raiders games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- This season, the Chargers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
- This year, the Chargers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).
- The Chargers average 39 more yards per game (394.7) than the Raiders give up per outing (355.7).
- In games that Los Angeles totals over 355.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Raiders have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Raiders score 10 more points per game (30) than the Chargers surrender (20).
- Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20 points.
- The Raiders rack up 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.7).
- Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 371.7 yards.
- The Raiders have two giveaways this season, while the Chargers have six takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.
- Chargers home games this season average 55.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (52).
- Raiders away games this season average 46.5 total points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
