The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite in the game. The game has a point total set at 54.5.
Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-4
54.5
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more only one time this year.
- Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 11.5 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.
- The 54.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Rams have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in all three opportunities.
- This year, the Rams put up 10 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals give up (21.7).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 21.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rams average 45.3 more yards per game (388) than the Cardinals allow per outing (342.7).
- In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 342.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona has covered the spread twice this season.
- Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals put up 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams surrender (20.7).
- When Arizona scores more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 61.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Rams give up per matchup (370.7).
- Arizona is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 370.7 yards.
- The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or greater.
- The average total in Rams home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point underdogs or more away from home.
- The average total in Cardinals away games this season is 52.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
