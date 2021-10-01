Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite in the game. The game has a point total set at 54.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Favorite Spread Total Rams -4 54.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points or more only one time this year.

Arizona's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 11.5 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Rams have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in all three opportunities.

This year, the Rams put up 10 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals give up (21.7).

When Los Angeles scores more than 21.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rams average 45.3 more yards per game (388) than the Cardinals allow per outing (342.7).

In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 342.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has covered the spread twice this season.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals put up 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams surrender (20.7).

When Arizona scores more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 61.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Rams give up per matchup (370.7).

Arizona is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 370.7 yards.

The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or greater.

The average total in Rams home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point underdogs or more away from home.

The average total in Cardinals away games this season is 52.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

