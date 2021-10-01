The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 12.5-point favorites when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game has a 53-point over/under.
Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
-12.5
53
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 53 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- South Alabama's games have yet to go over 53 points this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 13.3 points above the 39.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53 total in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 49.2 average total in Jaguars games this season.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 30.5 points per game, 14.8 more than the Jaguars allow per outing (15.7).
- When Louisiana records more than 15.7 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 132.3 more yards per game (423.0) than the Jaguars give up per contest (290.7).
- Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 290.7 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have three giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have seven takeaways .
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Jaguars average 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (24.0).
- When South Alabama records more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Jaguars collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (358.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (412.3).
- This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|South Alabama
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
423.0
Avg. Total Yards
358.3
412.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.7
3
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7