Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 12.5-point favorites when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game has a 53-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -12.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 53 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

South Alabama's games have yet to go over 53 points this season.

Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.3 points above the 39.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53 total in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 49.2 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread one time this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 30.5 points per game, 14.8 more than the Jaguars allow per outing (15.7).

When Louisiana records more than 15.7 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 132.3 more yards per game (423.0) than the Jaguars give up per contest (290.7).

Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 290.7 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have three giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has one win against the spread in three games this year.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Jaguars average 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (24.0).

When South Alabama records more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jaguars collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (358.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (412.3).

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats