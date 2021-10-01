Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents square off when the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. LSU is favored by 3.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 55.5.

Odds for LSU vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

In 75% of Auburn's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

Saturday's total is 23.0 points lower than the two team's combined 78.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 17.2 points more than the 38.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

LSU Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 0.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Auburn Tigers games this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread twice this year.

The LSU Tigers have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The LSU Tigers average 19.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Auburn Tigers allow (15.5).

LSU is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.

The LSU Tigers collect 92.0 more yards per game (378.0) than the Auburn Tigers give up per matchup (286.0).

In games that LSU amasses over 286.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The LSU Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have forced (4).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Auburn has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Auburn Tigers rack up 44.0 points per game, 21.2 more than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).

When Auburn records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Auburn Tigers rack up 138.8 more yards per game (484.3) than the LSU Tigers give up (345.5).

Auburn is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 345.5 yards.

This year the Auburn Tigers have three turnovers, three fewer than the LSU Tigers have takeaways (6).

Season Stats