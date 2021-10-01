SEC opponents square off when the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. LSU is favored by 3.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 55.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for LSU vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-3.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- In 75% of Auburn's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- Saturday's total is 23.0 points lower than the two team's combined 78.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 17.2 points more than the 38.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- LSU Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 0.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Auburn Tigers games this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has covered the spread twice this year.
- The LSU Tigers have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The LSU Tigers average 19.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Auburn Tigers allow (15.5).
- LSU is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.
- The LSU Tigers collect 92.0 more yards per game (378.0) than the Auburn Tigers give up per matchup (286.0).
- In games that LSU amasses over 286.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The LSU Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have forced (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for LSU at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Auburn has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Auburn Tigers rack up 44.0 points per game, 21.2 more than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).
- When Auburn records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Auburn Tigers rack up 138.8 more yards per game (484.3) than the LSU Tigers give up (345.5).
- Auburn is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 345.5 yards.
- This year the Auburn Tigers have three turnovers, three fewer than the LSU Tigers have takeaways (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|Auburn
34.5
Avg. Points Scored
44.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
15.5
378.0
Avg. Total Yards
484.3
345.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
286.0
3
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
4