C-USA rivals meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Marshall is favored by 10 points. The contest has an over/under of 66 points.

Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10 66

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points only once this season.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 66 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 53.9, 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 9.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has covered the spread two times this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Thundering Herd average 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders surrender (29.8).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 135.0 more yards per game (552.0) than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (417.0).

When Marshall piles up more than 417.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Raiders have forced (8).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders average 29.0 points per game, 6.5 more than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.5).

Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Blue Raiders average 78.0 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (426.0).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).

