C-USA rivals meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Marshall is favored by 10 points. The contest has an over/under of 66 points.
Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-10
66
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points only once this season.
- Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 66 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 53.9, 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66 .
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 9.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.
- The Thundering Herd average 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders surrender (29.8).
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 135.0 more yards per game (552.0) than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (417.0).
- When Marshall piles up more than 417.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Raiders have forced (8).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread.
- This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Blue Raiders average 29.0 points per game, 6.5 more than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.5).
- Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Blue Raiders average 78.0 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (426.0).
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.0
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
552.0
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
426.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.0
9
Giveaways
3
7
Takeaways
8