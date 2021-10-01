Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is an 11-point underdog. A 59.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Memphis vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -11 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only twice this season.

Temple's games have gone over 59.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.8 points per game, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

So far this season Memphis has one win against the spread.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers put up 39.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Owls give up per outing (30.0).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.0 points.

The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls allow per matchup (276.5).

Memphis is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 276.5 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread one time this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers give up (31.8).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Owls rack up 333.0 yards per game, 128.5 fewer yards than the 461.5 the Tigers allow.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

