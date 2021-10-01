The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is an 11-point underdog. A 59.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Memphis vs. Temple
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-11
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only twice this season.
- Temple's games have gone over 59.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.8 points per game, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- So far this season Memphis has one win against the spread.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Tigers put up 39.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Owls give up per outing (30.0).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.0 points.
- The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls allow per matchup (276.5).
- Memphis is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 276.5 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Owls rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers give up (31.8).
- Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.
- The Owls rack up 333.0 yards per game, 128.5 fewer yards than the 461.5 the Tigers allow.
- The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Temple
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
30.0
477.8
Avg. Total Yards
333.0
461.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
276.5
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4