The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is only a 1.5-point favorite in the game. The contest has a point total set at 42.5.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -1.5 42.5

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points or more just one time this year.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 8.8 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.5, 3.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Dolphins average 11.7 fewer points per game (15) than the Colts give up (26.7).

The Dolphins rack up 105 fewer yards per game (268.3) than the Colts give up per matchup (373.3).

This year, the Dolphins have four turnovers, two fewer than the Colts have takeaways (6).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This year, the Colts have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).

The Colts rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (315) than the Dolphins allow per contest (401.3).

This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Colts away games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

