The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is only a 1.5-point favorite in the game. The contest has a point total set at 42.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dolphins
-1.5
42.5
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points or more just one time this year.
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 8.8 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.5, 3.0 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
- The 48.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Dolphins average 11.7 fewer points per game (15) than the Colts give up (26.7).
- The Dolphins rack up 105 fewer yards per game (268.3) than the Colts give up per matchup (373.3).
- This year, the Dolphins have four turnovers, two fewer than the Colts have takeaways (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Colts.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This year, the Colts have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).
- The Colts rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (315) than the Dolphins allow per contest (401.3).
- This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- Colts away games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.