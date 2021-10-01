MAC foes square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1 point. The game has an over/under of 56.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-1
56
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just two times this season.
- Central Michigan's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 1.0 point more than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The RedHawks put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Chippewas surrender (27.5).
- The RedHawks rack up 31.0 fewer yards per game (343.5) than the Chippewas allow per outing (374.5).
- The RedHawks have four giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have four takeaways .
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- So far this season Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).
- Central Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Chippewas put up just 2.8 more points per game (30.3) than the RedHawks surrender (27.5).
- Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Chippewas average 468.3 yards per game, 111.0 more yards than the 357.3 the RedHawks allow.
- Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 357.3 yards.
- The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Central Michigan
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
343.5
Avg. Total Yards
468.3
357.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
374.5
4
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4