MAC foes square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1 point. The game has an over/under of 56.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1 56

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just two times this season.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.0 point more than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The RedHawks put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Chippewas surrender (27.5).

The RedHawks rack up 31.0 fewer yards per game (343.5) than the Chippewas allow per outing (374.5).

The RedHawks have four giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have four takeaways .

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Chippewas put up just 2.8 more points per game (30.3) than the RedHawks surrender (27.5).

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas average 468.3 yards per game, 111.0 more yards than the 357.3 the RedHawks allow.

Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 357.3 yards.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Season Stats