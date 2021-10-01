Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) jogs off the field during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) are double-digit underdogs (-10.5) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0). The game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -10.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 64.5 points in a game this year.

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.

This contest's total is 15.8 points more than the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Spartans games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 12.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 7.0 points above the 57.5 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

So far this season Michigan State has two wins against the spread.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Spartans rack up 35.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Hilltoppers give up per matchup (30.7).

When Michigan State scores more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up only 13.8 more yards per game (453.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (439.7).

In games that Michigan State amasses over 439.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has covered the spread two times this year.

The Hilltoppers put up 41.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the Spartans surrender (18.0).

When Western Kentucky records more than 18.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 507.3 yards per game, 111.3 more yards than the 396.0 the Spartans give up.

In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats