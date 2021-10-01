The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) are double-digit underdogs (-10.5) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0). The game has an over/under of 64.5 points.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-10.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 64.5 points in a game this year.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 15.8 points more than the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Spartans games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 12.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.5 over/under in this game is 7.0 points above the 57.5 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Michigan State has two wins against the spread.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Spartans rack up 35.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Hilltoppers give up per matchup (30.7).
- When Michigan State scores more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Spartans rack up only 13.8 more yards per game (453.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (439.7).
- In games that Michigan State amasses over 439.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Hilltoppers put up 41.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the Spartans surrender (18.0).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 18.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 507.3 yards per game, 111.3 more yards than the 396.0 the Spartans give up.
- In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.7
18.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
453.5
Avg. Total Yards
507.3
396.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.7
3
Giveaways
2
7
Takeaways
3